Several rankings recognize Williams' commitment to transparency and governance around climate change

Williams was recognized across several key rankings in 2021 for the Tulsa-based company's commitment to transparency and governance around climate change.

Williams ranked first in its peer group in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and was the only U.S. energy company to be included in its world index.

CDP, another widely recognized disclosure and scoring process, gave Williams a B for its commitment to transparency around climate change.

This ranking exceeds the sector oil and gas storage and transportation activity group average of B-minus, as well as the North American regional average of C.

In addition, London-based S&P Global Platts recently named Williams the winner of its 2021 Award of Excellence-Midstream for the company’s leadership in the industry, particularly as it relates to progressing toward climate goals and incorporating solar, renewable natural gas and green hydrogen into its existing energy infrastructure network.

"I am proud of the strides we are making as a company to tackle emissions with right-here, right-now solutions while also leveraging new technologies alongside our natural gas infrastructure to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy," Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams, said in a statement.

