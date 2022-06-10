Sephora at Kohl's has grand opening at Tulsa store; highlights new national partnership

A new Sephora at Kohl's celebrated its grand opening Friday in Tulsa.

The event at 9595 S. Delaware Ave. was part of a nationwide expansion by department store chain. Sephora at Kohl's total of 600 stores puts the partnership on track to meet its 850-store goal by 2023.

The Kohl's-Sephora partnership also recently was christened in Owasso and at another Tulsa location, 11011 E. 71st St.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400-store expansion," Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer said in a statement.

"The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

Introduced in the fall of 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot layout that focuses on makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care. Sephora-trained advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products.

Wisconsin-based Kohl's said earlier this week that it had entered into a three-week exclusive negotiation period for a potential sale with Franchise Group, a holding company which owns The Vitamin Shoppe and other retail brands.

Franchise Group has proposed to buy Kohl's for $60 a share, and the deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sephora is a France-based, multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products, featuring nearly 340 brands.

