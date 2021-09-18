 Skip to main content
Select Oklahoma launches introductory new commerce website
Select Oklahoma has launched a new website to help streamline online access to business opportunities. 

Its goal of the site, selectoklahoma.us, is to provide information about the organization, as well as guiding new business opportunities to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for location and expansion assistance.

The site is a clearinghouse of information identifying members, leadership, education opportunities and events supported by the organization.

Select Oklahoma, an Economic Development Partnership, Inc., was formed February 2021. The new organization merged the Oklahoma Professional Economic Development Council (OEDC) and the Governor's Economic Development Marketing Team (GEDMT).

Job one of Select Oklahoma is supporting statewide efforts to recruit new and retain existing primary jobs and capital investment in the state.

In addition to marketing efforts, the corporation will support a healthy economy for the State of Oklahoma through legislative advocacy, education, training and development and professional collaboration.

