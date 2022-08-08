Second-quarter earnings for ONEOK rise 21%

The energy company reported net income of $414.4 million, or 92 cents per diluted share, compared to $342.1 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

"ONEOK’s second quarter earnings included strong adjusted EBITDA results despite unseasonable weather in the Rocky Mountain region during the quarter," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Expected strong natural gas and NGL volumes, commodity prices and demand for natural gas transportation and storage services through the remainder of the year support our 2022 financial guidance."