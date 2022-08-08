 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second-quarter earnings for ONEOK rise 21%

  • Updated
  • 0

Locally based ONEOK saw its second-quarter earnings jump 21% on Monday.

The energy company reported net income of $414.4 million, or 92 cents per diluted share, compared to $342.1 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

"ONEOK’s second quarter earnings included strong adjusted EBITDA results despite unseasonable weather in the Rocky Mountain region during the quarter," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Expected strong natural gas and NGL volumes, commodity prices and demand for natural gas transportation and storage services through the remainder of the year support our 2022 financial guidance."

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert