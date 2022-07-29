Second-quarter earnings for Magellan Midstream Partners increase by 26.4%

Magellan Midstream Partners reported second-quarter earnings this week that grew 26.4% year-over-year.

The Tulsa-based company had a net income of $354 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $280 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

"Magellan continued our trend of solid financial results during the second quarter of 2022," Magellan CEO Aaron Milford said in a statement. "Further, we successfully closed on the sale of our independent terminals and already deployed $190 million into our equity buyback program during the quarter, underscoring our commitment to maximizing long-term value for investors.

"As we look forward, Magellan will continue to take a disciplined and responsible approach to managing our business, while delivering on our mission to safely and reliably transport and store the essential fuels that support economic prosperity and energy security in the communities we serve."