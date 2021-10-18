Second Evans-Fintube community meeting set for Tuesday

The second of three community meetings on the Evans-Fintube site is set for Tuesday, Oct 19, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. N.

Following an RFQ (request for quotation) process that found a shortlist of developers with the qualifications to help determine the future of the historic Greenwood site, the developer teams will move forward on Tuesday to present the public with initial ideas, which can include building plans, community engagement, and economic, wealth-building, and ownership opportunities created through the project.