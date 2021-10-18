 Skip to main content
Second Evans-Fintube community meeting set for Tuesday
Second Evans-Fintube community meeting set for Tuesday

  • Updated
Evans Fintube (copy)

The 11-acre Evans-Fintube site is pictured on the corner of East Archer Street and North Lansing Avenue on Sept. 10. The USA BMX headquarters is seen at top right.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The second of three community meetings on the Evans-Fintube site is set for Tuesday, Oct 19, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. N.

Following an RFQ (request for quotation) process that found a shortlist of developers with the qualifications to help determine the future of the historic Greenwood site, the developer teams will move forward on Tuesday to present the public with initial ideas, which can include building plans, community engagement, and economic, wealth-building, and ownership opportunities created through the project.

Community members will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on each proposal.

For more information on the Evans-Fintube project, visit: www.cityoftulsa.org/evansfintube

