Schnake Turnbo virtual summit places emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion

It's important not to be blind to a person's differences.
That was among the messages conveyed Wednesday by Seth Smiley-Humphries, director of inclusion and diversity at ONE Gas, a natural gas distribution company based in Tulsa.
"You're going to hear phrases and conversations like people saying `I don't see race,"' he said. "Maybe you need to assess their specific intention and how can I move this person along to understand that it's important to see race. It's important to see gender and to see and to understand someone's sexual orientation."
Smiley-Humphries led a breakout session at Schnake Turnbo Frank's Inclusion & Diversity Summit, a virtual event designed to recharge Oklahoma leaders committed to building more diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) workplaces.
Wednesday's theme, "A Blueprint for Progress: What's Next for DE&I?" featured DEI experts who have contributed to successes in the workplace. The nearly all-day summit, first held by Schnake Turnbo Frank in 2017, was presented by Arvest Bank.
The lunchtime keynote presenter was former U.S. Marine Joe Gerstandt, an Omaha, Nebraska, resident and author of "Social Gravity: Harnessing the Natural Laws of Relationships."
Smiley-Humphries' breakout session was entitled "Building Your Company's Innovative DE&I Strategy."
He said that personal change and growth happens incrementally and "getting folks to think differently on these small micro-levels is worth celebrating."
His talk focused on matters such as individual and organizational approaches to DE&I and goals for delivering on a five-year DEI strategy.
A study by the consulting company McKinsey in 2015 showed a direct link between diversity and financial performance. The data indicated that companies with greater ethnic and racial diversity among staff performed 35% better than companies whose staff demographics matched the national average.
Also, firms with greater gender diversity performed 15% better than companies with less gender diversity.
"We do ask people to question their entire value system and to think differently," Smiley-Humphries said. "We may talk to people about their own conscious bias and get them to evaluate whether their conscious mind is congruent with their unconscious mind.
"These are all things that really can make you uncomfortable. But we're really just trying to get people to move along and rewire their brain a little bit."