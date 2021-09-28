Schnake Turnbo Frank's virtual summit places emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion

He said that personal change and growth happens incrementally and “getting folks to think differently on these small micro-levels is worth celebrating.”

His talk focused on matters such as individual and organizational approaches to DE&I and goals for delivering on a five-year DEI strategy.

A study by the consulting company McKinsey in 2015 showed a direct link between diversity and financial performance. The data indicated that companies with greater ethnic and racial diversity among staff performed 35% better than companies whose staff demographics matched the national average.

Also, firms with greater gender diversity performed 15% better than companies with less gender diversity.

“We do ask people to question their entire value system and to think differently,” Smiley-Humphries said. “We may talk to people about their own conscious bias and get them to evaluate whether their conscious mind is congruent with their unconscious mind.

“These are all things that really can make you uncomfortable. But we’re really just trying to get people to move along and rewire their brain a little bit.”

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.