Schlotzsky’s drive-through coming to Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS — Schlotzsky’s, a fast-casual restaurant known for its made-to-order sandwiches, specialty pizzas and flatbreads, salads, soups and more, has officially broke ground in Sand Springs.

The new restaurant will be located at 141 Alexander Blvd., and is planning to open in the winter.

The Sand Springs Schlotzsky’s will be a drive-through only restaurant, offering two drive-through lanes.

The location will also offer a walk-up window and patio seating for guests. The restaurant will also offer catering and a pickup window dedicated to third-party delivery orders.

“We are excited to welcome Schlotzsky’s to Sand Springs. This store will help answer the requests we have received from our citizens to bring quality establishments to our community,” said Sand Springs Mayor James O. Spoon.

“Schlotzsky’s has always been one of the top requested establishments in those requests, so we are happy to bring them to RiverWest in Sand Springs.”

The Sand Springs Schlotzsky’s is planning to host a soft opening upon completion of construction, followed by a larger grand opening celebration.