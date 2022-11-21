Scheels called 'a major win for Tulsa,' with retailer set for fall 2024 opening

A unique retailer planning an indoor Ferris wheel, wildlife mountain and saltwater aquarium, set to open in fall 2024, brings "a major win for Tulsa and for the 71st and Memorial area."

Scheels, a North Dakota-based sporting goods store, has big plans for 240,000 square feet at Woodland Hills Mall.

"When you think about the jobs this will create and the people who will be coming from all across the region to visit our city because of Scheels, it's just an incredible testament to the teamwork that went into making this happen," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I want to thank Simon Property Group for their persistence in ensuring that whatever went into the former Sears space was something that would be a major win for Tulsa and for the 71st and Memorial area."

Demolition at the site is set to begin early next year, with completion of Oklahoma's first Scheels store expected by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Tulsa site will be the 34th location for Scheels, which offers retail choices in hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, biking, men’s and women’s fashion, and team sports. Among the brands it carries are Nike, Under Armour, Yeti and Traeger.

Like its other locations, Scheels plans to offer a variety of family-friendly attractions, including interactive arcade games and sports simulators. Sweet treats can be found at Fuzziwig's Candy Shop, or shoppers can try the gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge and coffee at Ginna's Cafe. More than 600 saltwater fish will be on display in a 16,000-gallon aquarium.

"We are excited to join the Woodlands Hills Mall in Tulsa and are grateful for the excitement shown by the community," CEO Steve M. Scheel said in a statement adding the store's 450 associates will all be employee-owners.

"The majority of these associates will be hired locally, meaning hundreds of new jobs for the Tulsa community," according to a news release.

The investment from Scheels has been estimated at $132 million, according to the retailer's agreement with Tulsa City Council. Over 15 years at most, 50% of the undedicated sales tax generated by construction of the facility and ongoing business operations will be returned annually to the developer. The project, for which mall owner Simon Property Group is a leading partner, is expected to generate at least $100 million in annual sales.

According to Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, the building has most recently been occupied by an overstock furniture and mattress store.

In a statement, Decter Wright also thanked Partner Tulsa, the city's arm for community and economic development efforts, for helping "re-energize the heart of District 7."

