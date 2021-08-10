Sarasota, Florida, added to nonstop flights from Tulsa through Allegiant Air

Allegiant Air on Tuesday announced year-round nonstop routes from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Phoenix via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) beginning Nov. 18 and Sarasota, Florida, via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) starting Dec. 15.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49. The new routes are part of a 22-route expansion across the network of the Las Vegas-based carrier.

"A hallmark of Allegiant's service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities," Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and network planning, said in a statement. "And we've continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida and Arizona during the fall and winter seasons."

The new routes bring to eight the number of Allegiant nonstop destinations served from TUL. The others are Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Orlando/Sanford, Florida (SFB), Tampa/St. Petersburg (PIE) and Austin (AUS). Austin service will begin on Nov. 18.