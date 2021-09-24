Sapulpa principal to take AIA Oklahoma presidency

Sapulpa-bases Reed Architecture and Interiors principal David Reed will be named president of American Institute of Architects Oklahoma during the organization’s annual conference, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Edmond.

“David will actually serve as president from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, but current President Mark Gandy will hand the gavel over to David at the close of this conference,” said AIA Central Oklahoma Executive Director Melissa Hunt, who serves in a similar capacity with the statewide chapter.

Elected vice president in 2019, Reed was scheduled to assume the AIA Oklahoma presidency last year. But the COVID disruptions led this American Institute of Architects chapter to delay the transition.

As president, Reed will serve as the AIA’s primary spokesperson to the Oklahoma Legislature. He will lead AIA Oklahoma board meetings and the organization’s 2022 annual conference in Tulsa.

“I’m very excited to have David as president,” Hunt said. “David has a lot of contacts at the Legislature. I think he’s going to be a good advocate for our profession.”

