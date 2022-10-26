Santa Fe Square office complex filling up quickly

Developers of Santa Fe Square wanted to create a work-play environment that is unprecedented in downtown Tulsa.

By all accounts, they are well on their way.

The Tulsa World on Wednesday was invited inside the roughly $120 million project's 12-story office tower and parking garage, a structure expected to be occupied by February. The vast majority of it is leased, with law firm Hall Estill set to fill the 11th and 12th floors and Laredo Petroleum levels eight through 10, according to the project's marketing brochure.

"We 100% benefited from the flight to quality," said Matt Klimisch, principal at Tulsa-based Office Developers of Oklahoma, which is partnering on the office building with local developer/restaurateur Elliot Nelson. "... I'd love to say that they (tenants) came from outside Tulsa.

"That would have been the best. But what we were able to accomplish was fine, Class B tenants that wanted to upgrade and then got a little bit more efficient on square footage. Trying to retain and recruit talent also was important for the groups that came in there."

The office structure, which sits along Greenwood Avenue between 1st and 2nd streets, contains six floors of work space atop six levels of parking (725 slots), with the exception of a ground floor that includes a lobby and about 12,000 square feet of rentable space.

Dirt work has begun on an adjacent 189-unit multifamily complex being developed with the help of American Residential Group. About 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurants will line a pocket park that will include a 30-foot by 50-foot digital screen on which plaza visitors can watch sporting events and other displays.

The entire Santa Fe Square Square — the Santa Fe rail depot was converted into office space before Hotel Indigo was completed in 2018 — is expected to be finished by June 2024, Nelson said.

"To actually draw people out of the office space and into a public space is part of the overall strategy," Nelson said.

The design for Hall Estill's floors, connected by an open staircase, was chosen this year as one of Tulsa's Coolest Office Spaces by real estate services and investment firm CBRE. Among the area's features is a 1,200-square-foot terrace.

A tenant hasn't been announced for the seventh floor, which features about a lounge and fitness center. Strips of brick accent the building's predominantly glass exterior.

"We wanted some modern elements with the terrace and as much glass and natural light as possible, but we also wanted to fit in with the neighborhood," Klimisch said. "So, that's why the brick elements are in. All along the first level is brick that ties in with this area."

