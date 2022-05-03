Sand Springs start-up to take bite out of "Shark Tank" reality show

A small Sand Springs company headed by a longtime Tulsa firefighter soon will be getting some national television exposure.

Invented by Jake Rutledge, Chill-N-Reel, will be featured on the ABC reality show "Shark Tank" It is expected to air at 7 p.m. May 13.

A hard-shell drink holder with an attached, hand-line fishing reel, Chill-N-Reel allows people to fish without putting down their beverages.

"I’m so excited to have the opportunity to be on ‘Shark Tank,’” Rutledge, who has been with the Tulsa Fire Department for 22 years, said in a statement. "When I invented the Chill-N-Reel while on vacation at the beach a few years ago, I only dreamed about introducing it to a national television audience — and now it’s coming true."

An American business reality series that premiered in 2009, Shark Tank features a panel of investors called "sharks," who decide whether to invest in the products entrepreneurs are pitching. Panelists often point out weaknesses in a start-up's product or business model.

On the television show, Rutledge will be hawking Chill-N-Reel with his son, Chase Terrell, and Rutledge's brother-in-law Chris Diede.

Rutledge and Terrell began selling the product at fairs and trade shows in 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak began shutting the events down. After a local media outlet did a story on the product, Diede pivoted the focus to e-commerce and within 10 months, Chill-N-Reel had topped $1 million in online sales.

Priced at $14.95 and designed to hold standard 12-ounce cans and bottles, Chill-N-Reel comes pre-wound with 50 feet of fishing line (eight-pound test), a polyurethane foam coolie insert sleeve, one fish hook and sinker and an instruction card. The sleeve insert can be replaced with one of the owner's choosing.

Rutledge and company want to partner with the Sharks to leverage their business knowledge and expand the company to support its growing demand.

"After we started making more sales, my son Chase was determined to get us on `Shark Tank,’ so he was the one who applied," Rutledge said. "Once the producers initially responded, I think it was the combined creativity and diligence from the three of us that took Chill-N-Reel from being one of tens of thousands of applicants to actually getting on the show."

