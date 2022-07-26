Saint Francis Hospital named best hospital in Oklahoma by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has chosen Saint Francis Hospital as the best hospital in Oklahoma in the publication's 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings.

In their 33rd year, the annual rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

This is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

In addition to the Best Hospital ranking, the hospital also was rated as a high-performing organization for care and treatment in the following clinical areas: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; colon cancer surgery; diabetes; heart attack; heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, stroke, and maternity care (awarded in early 2022).

In addition, Saint Francis Hospital South was recognized for high-performing care for COPD, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure and maternity care.

"We are honored to be the number one hospital in Oklahoma and to have so many high- performing specialties," Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said in a statement.

"Each day, our employees strive to provide quality, compassionate care, and this recognition pays tribute to our entire Saint Francis family, which sets the bar high every single day."

With hospitals in Tulsa, Muskogee, Vinita and Glenpool and Warren Clinics throughout the region, the Saint Francis Health System has more than 10,500 employees, making it the largest private employer in eastern Oklahoma.

For the 2022-23 rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.

The publication's procedures and conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.