Route 66 shopping weekend eyed as economic business windfall for reopened Oklahoma

The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is launching a new event to celebrate the Mother Road.

Shop 66 Saturdays, an effort to boost economic development along the road, begins Saturday and will recur on the first Saturday of each month.

Participating businesses are located along all 28 miles of Route 66 that go through Tulsa.

“Whether it be a great photo op, dining, or shopping experience, we want to showcase the energy and momentum that is thriving on historic Route 66 for both the local consumer and the modern traveler,” Lisa Wakefield, chair of the Economic Development Subcommittee of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission, said in a statement. “Our committee has been working to find ways to drive traffic to businesses on Route 66, and most importantly, to highlight the value of opening a business on our historic stretch of highway.”

Each district along the Mother Road will celebrate Shop 66 Saturdays with its own variety of food, art and shopping. They include the Meadow Gold District, Tulsa Market District, Red Fork/Crystal City, Kendall-Whittier District and the Blue Dome District.

Those wanting a list of special events, pop-up shops and participating businesses may visit www.facebook.com/Tulsa66Commission.