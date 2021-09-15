 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ross Group Contracting awarded $10.5 million Naval contract
0 Comments

Ross Group Contracting awarded $10.5 million Naval contract

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Tulsa-based company has been awarded a $10,561,780 construction contract through the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

Ross Group Contracting was hired for the design and repair of hydrant fuel system and pavement at Travis Air Force Base in California. The work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2022.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest (San Diego) is contracting the job.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News