Ross Group Contracting awarded $10.5 million Naval contract

A Tulsa-based company has been awarded a $10,561,780 construction contract through the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.
Ross Group Contracting was hired for the design and repair of hydrant fuel system and pavement at Travis Air Force Base in California. The work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2022.
The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest (San Diego) is contracting the job.
