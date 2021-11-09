Richard Lloyd Jones Jr. Airport to officially become Tulsa Riverside Airport Jan. 1

"We are excited to unveil the new Tulsa Riverside Airport name for official use," Austin Wheeler, airport manager for Richard Lloyd Jones Airport, said in a statement. "So many of our pilots and neighbors refer to the airport by this name already, so making it official was a priority of ours.

"Working with our tenants, we opted for Tulsa Riverside Airport so that we could reduce confusion and keep the image of an airport that is open for any and all pilots who want to stop in and visit our great city."

The airport opened July 3, 1958 and is managed by TAIT, as is Tulsa International Airport.

In his 30 years on the board, Jones watched Tulsa International Airport transition to the modern terminal facility it is today. He was a strong advocate for the building of the Tulsa Riverside Airport to support the growth of general aviation traffic in the Tulsa area.

RVS has grown to be a hub of business and economic activity for the region. It is home to three runways, more than 200 commercial and private hangars and at least 500 based aircraft. More than 350 people work at the airport and six flight schools are in operation there.

Aircraft operations (takeoffs/landings) totaled nearly 200,000 in 2018, according to the airport's website.