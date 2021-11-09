Richard Lloyd Jones Jr. Airport to officially become Tulsa Riverside Airport Jan. 1

A Tulsa airport is getting a new designation.
Richard Lloyd Jones Jr. Airport, 8605 S. Elwood Drive, will be renamed Tulsa Riverside Airport, effective Jan. 1. The Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT) made the move official by approving a resolution on Tuesday.
The airport’s International Air Transport Association (IATA) code, RVS, and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) code, KRVS, will remain the same.
Longtime publisher and editor of the Tulsa Tribune, Jones was the longest-tenured board member of Tulsa Airport Authority, serving from 1948 to 1978, many of those years as chair of the Board of Trustees. In 1978, Tulsa Riverside Airport was renamed the Richard Lloyd Jones, Jr. Airport to recognize his service.
After surveying pilots, tenants, and other key community stakeholders, TAIT decided to return to the airport’s original name to assist with clarification in regards to its airport code (RVS) as well as geographic location. Transient pilots looking for an airport for such uses as refueling or over-nighting now will able to easily recognize the airport.
Lastly, the new name will prevent users from confusing Richard Lloyd Jones, Jr. Airport with the Jones Memorial Airport in Bristow, 34 miles to the southwest.
"We are excited to unveil the new Tulsa Riverside Airport name for official use," Austin Wheeler, airport manager for Richard Lloyd Jones Airport, said in a statement. "So many of our pilots and neighbors refer to the airport by this name already, so making it official was a priority of ours.
"Working with our tenants, we opted for Tulsa Riverside Airport so that we could reduce confusion and keep the image of an airport that is open for any and all pilots who want to stop in and visit our great city."
The airport opened July 3, 1958 and is managed by TAIT, as is Tulsa International Airport.
In his 30 years on the board, Jones watched Tulsa International Airport transition to the modern terminal facility it is today. He was a strong advocate for the building of the Tulsa Riverside Airport to support the growth of general aviation traffic in the Tulsa area.
RVS has grown to be a hub of business and economic activity for the region. It is home to three runways, more than 200 commercial and private hangars and at least 500 based aircraft. More than 350 people work at the airport and six flight schools are in operation there.
Aircraft operations (takeoffs/landings) totaled nearly 200,000 in 2018, according to the airport's website.
Two full-service FBOs (fixed-based operators) serve its users, generating an annual economic output of $95 million.
TAIT will continue to recognize Richard L. Jones, Jr., who died in 1963, and his impact on Tulsa’s rich aviation history by highlighting him in a new airport display in Tulsa International Airport’s main Schwab Hall.