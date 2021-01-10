Reunion Building multifamily project converts old into new

Rose Rock Development Partners has become a bedrock for downtown multifamily living.

In 2019, the Steven Watts-led group opened Adams Apartments, a transformation of a former hotel built in the 1920s. Roughly a year later and two blocks east of that resurrection on Fourth Street, he christened the Reunion Building Apartments, a project that put the shine on a 1917 structure.

“Tulsa had sort of a glut of office space going back to the 1980s,” said Watts, CEO of Rose Rock. “Everybody wanted office space. Every real estate investor was coming to Tulsa because they felt like it was booming as an oil and gas town. This had always been an office building.

“It was about 50% occupancy when we bought it and it moved below that. With the building having kind of languished for years, it made sense to convert it to apartments. Despite COVID, apartment demand has been strong. There hasn’t been a real change in that.”

Watts recently led the Tulsa World on a tour of the Reunion Building, whose 79 new units at 9 E. Fourth St. are about 85% occupied after opening to tenants in September.