Retired ONEOK executive feted by Oklahoma Ethics Consortium

Terry Spencer, retired CEO and director of ONEOK, has received the Executive Pilot Award from the Oklahoma Ethics Consortium.

Spencer served as President and CEO of ONEOK from 2014 to June 2021. He joined ONEOK in 2001 as director of project development.

The Oklahoma Ethics Consortium strives to establish Oklahoma as a state known for high personal and corporate ethical standards. Winners of community impact awards are TTCU Federal Credit Union, Tulsa (business); Metro Technology Centers, Oklahoma City (education) and Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, Tulsa (nonprofit).

Nicole Hopkins, owner of Blasem Box in Tulsa, received the Carmichael Leadership Award.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.