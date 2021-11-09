 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retail center in south Tulsa sells for $9.1 million, broker says
0 Comments

Retail center in south Tulsa sells for $9.1 million, broker says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2018-05-13 bz-splittingbigbox (copy)

Burlington, 7030 S. Memorial Drive, is pictured here in 2018. The retail center anchored by the former store has been sold.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

A retail center in south Tulsa has been purchased for $9.1 million, according to the locally based commercial real estate company that helped broker the sale.

The Burlington-anchored center is located at 7020-7030 S. Memorial Drive, spans more than 102,000 square feet across two buildings and includes an out parcel occupied by men’s clothing retailer, DXL. The property is located just west of Woodland Hills Mall, the city's largest shopping mall.

Stan Johnson Company’s Mike Sladich, Jeff Hughes, Maggie Holmes and Michael Watson exclusively represented the seller, a Baltimore-based investor. A private 1031 exchange buyer from San Jose, California was the buyer.

A 1031 exchange allows an investor to sell one or more appreciated assets and defer the payment of capital gain taxes by acquiring one or more replacement properties.

"This asset had some obstacles to overcome in the sales process, namely the oversized box for the main tenant, Burlington," Sladich, regional director and partner in Stan Johnson Company Atlanta office, said in a statement. "Burlington has communicated their intent to decrease their average store size and operate in the 25,000-30,000-square-foot range moving forward.

"Because this site featured a larger floor plate commitment of 55,000 square feet, there was little to no interest from institutional investors that typically would have jumped to acquire an asset like this. However, this opened the door for private investors to purchase a well-located, multi-tenant center in the heart of south Tulsa’s retail corridor, and we were able to secure a California exchange buyer who saw the intrinsic value of the shopping center."

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News