Report: State of Oklahoma needs to step up incentives for 'mega-projects'

The state of Oklahoma must upgrade its incentive programs to attract so-called "mega-project" investments by emerging technology companies.

That was the crux of a report released jointly this week by the Indianapolis-based consulting firm Thomas P. Miller & Associates and the State Chamber Research Foundation (SCRF), a nonpartisan, nonprofit arm of the State Chamber of Oklahoma.

The report detailed ways Oklahoma’s elected officials could upgrades the state’s incentive offerings, demonstrating how those have worked in other states.

"The stakes are higher than ever as Oklahoma works to attract the type of large-scale, generational impacting projects that are poised to shape communities for decades to come," Ben Lepak, executive director of SCRF, said in a statement. "The main takeaway from this study is that we must be positioned for future wins, and to catch up to the curve, the state must upgrade its incentive packages. It’s encouraging to see the legislature and Governor (Kevin) Stitt are focused on this issue to give Oklahoma the competitive edge it needs as outlined in the study."

"Mega-projects" are described as those costing at least $1 billion that create thousands of news jobs and draw suppliers to locations.