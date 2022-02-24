Report: Kendall Whittier Main Street had $1M in private investment in 2021

Six new businesses opened last year in the Kendall Whittier District, which was backed by more than $1 million in private investment during 2021, the nonprofit Kendall Whittier Main Street said in a recently released impact report.

"We are proud of the work we've been doing in Kendall Whittier and wanted to be sure to share that in an easy-to-review document," Jessica Jackson Seay, KWMS executive director, said in a statement. "This report quickly highlights the reinvestment we’ve seen, the number of new businesses and improvements, plus current and future programming."

The report can be downloaded from the KWMS website, visitKendallWhittier.com, in English or Spanish.

The money earmarked for KWMS in '21 added to the nearly $160 million the commercial district has seen since KWMS was founded more than a decade ago. Since that time, more than 80 businesses have opened, representing a net gain of about 70 businesses.

The district last year made 10 façade improvements as businesses enhanced the exterior of the properties with a focus on historic preservation and aesthetics. All told, KWMS has undergone more than 50 façade upgrades.