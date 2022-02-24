Report: Kendall Whittier Main Street had $1M in private investment in 2021

Six new businesses opened last year in the Kendall Whittier District, which was backed by more than $1 million in private investment during 2021, the nonprofit Kendall Whittier Main Street said in a recently released impact report.
"We are proud of the work we've been doing in Kendall Whittier and wanted to be sure to share that in an easy-to-review document," Jessica Jackson Seay, KWMS executive director, said in a statement. "This report quickly highlights the reinvestment we’ve seen, the number of new businesses and improvements, plus current and future programming."
The report can be downloaded from the KWMS website, visitKendallWhittier.com, in English or Spanish.
The money earmarked for KWMS in '21 added to the nearly $160 million the commercial district has seen since KWMS was founded more than a decade ago. Since that time, more than 80 businesses have opened, representing a net gain of about 70 businesses.
The district last year made 10 façade improvements as businesses enhanced the exterior of the properties with a focus on historic preservation and aesthetics. All told, KWMS has undergone more than 50 façade upgrades.
"Every year, I am most proud of our volunteer hours because time is our most precious resource to give," Jackson Seay said. “Last year, volunteers committed 1,359 hours to improving Kendall Whittier. That’s as much as a part-time employee! In dollars, that’s like giving an extra $30,000!"
KWMS supports the revitalization and growth of the historic district. KWMS was a winner of the 2020 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA), which recognizes communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization.
The boundaries of the Kendall Whittier Main Street Program are Independence Street to 11th Street on Lewis Avenue; plus commercial properties along Admiral Boulevard, Third Street and Sixth Street from Utica Avenue to Columbia Avenue.
Kendall-Whittier continues its resurgence as new businesses are drawn to the neighborhood. But the area has a rich history stretching back to the early days of Tulsa.