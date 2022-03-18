Refurbished sign to welcome visitors to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

A bigger, more brilliant sign soon will greet visitors to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa.

Workers are refurbishing the lofty Interstate 44 landmark, installing 5,940 square feet of LED video space on each side.

Designed by Stephen Shortell of Yesco in Las Vegas, Nevada, it is scheduled to be completed in May.

Shortell also designed the 66-foot replica of a Gibson Les Paul guitar that sits at the casino's main entrance. The Les Paul is equipped with custom, programmable LED lights and features nightly sight-and-sound shows synced to music.

The original, I-44 adjacent sign was completed in 2004 for the Cherokee Casino Resort. It was 135 feet by 62 feet with a 54 foot by 24 foot video board.

That sign was renovated when the property converted to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in 2009.

The new sign will be 135 feet by 55 feet with a 108 foot by 55 foot video board. It will cap a full property renovation completed in 2021.

That refurbishing included the addition of 65,000 square feet to accommodate 450 electronic and table games, a new poker room, a 7,000-square-foot multipurpose center, additional space for VIPs and Track 5, a two-story live music venue with a 1,200-square-foot dance floor.

