A familiar business in Utica Square recently received a makeover.

New Balance, a staple in the neighborhood shopping center for about two decades, last week rebranded to Big River Footwear Co. The roughly 2,000-square-foot store also has undergone a renovation.

“Basically, we saw an opportunity to expand on what we’ve been doing for 20 years,” store manager Jacob Chastain said. “We’ve been relied upon by foot doctors and physical therapists. People can come and they can send patients to get measured properly and help with any medical pathologies to meet any needs that they have.”

In addition to stocking New Balance, Big River now will feature other top brands such as Hoka, Brooks and Asics.

“New Balance is an amazing brand,” Chastain said. “We will always carry it. It’s just nice to have variety — in anything really.”

New Balance was founded in 1906 as New Balance Arch Co., manufacturing arch support and orthopedic shoes. Custom running shoes became the company’s focus in the 1950s and ’60s, and by 1976 a New Balance running shoe was rated top in the market. The brand remains one of the country’s most popular.

Twenty years ago, Kipp Keller relocated his family from Newport Beach, California, to operate Oklahoma’s first New Balance fitness shoe and apparel store in Utica Square. He now owns St. Louis-based Big River, which, besides the Utica Square location, has three stores in St. Louis and one in Edmond.

What sets Big River apart from other companies, Chastain said, is a personal “sit-and-fit” experience.

“We measure your feet. We’re going to scan,” he said. “It’s a 3-D scanner, so it’s going to give us a little bit of a gait analysis. ... We ask questions like, ‘Are you having any issues? Have you had issues? What do you like? What do you not like?’

“It’s like if you go to Bull in the Alley or you go to Mahogany and they are going to present the menu to you. It’s kind of like a show, but at the same time, it’s nice to hear somebody talk about it. We’re going to tell them everything there is to know about the shoe and why we think it would be beneficial.”

The global footwear market is a multibillion-dollar industry, according to statista.com. The United States has the largest footwear market in the world, generating over $78 billion in revenue in 2021.

Tucked in a corner of Utica Square, Big River sits between Hicks Brunson Eyewear and a U.S. Post Office location.

“We’ve become kind of a destination spot because people want to come in and have their questions answered by someone who actually knows what’s going on,” Chastain said. “They don’t want to just pick a shoe off the wall and hope for the best.”

