Reasor's Spring for Meals fund and food drive gets under way

Reasor’s second annual Spring for Meals fund and food drive benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma started Wednesday and will continue until May 4.

All 17 store locations will participate in the initiative, which will benefits the food bank's network of 350 partner agencies in eastern Oklahoma.

Customers may either donate $15 bags of food in-store or online, use donation cards at the register or online where customers can add $1, $5 or $10 to their order. Funds can also be donated through the Food Bank’s website, okfoodbank.org. The bags include most needed items like canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, canned beans, fruits, soups, macaroni and cheese and pinto beans.

"The Food Bank is a long-time partner with Reasor’s and we are looking forward to continuing this spring tradition," Amanda Russell, marketing and advertising director for Reasor’s, said in a statement. "Reasor’s is here for our fellow Oklahomans, and we are committed to providing help to those who need it most.”

Regan Leake is development manager for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.