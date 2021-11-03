Reasor's reaffirms new grocery store commitment in Broken Arrow

Despite a change in ownership for the grocery store chain, a proposed Reasor's will be built as planned in Broken Arrow, principals of the project said.

It was announced Monday that Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co., based in Tyler, Texas, had agreed to acquire all 17 Reasor’s locations in a move that will maintain the Reasor's brand.

Earlier this year, Reasor's said it would construct a 60,000-square-foot store that would anchor a $40 million mixed-used, Oak Trust Development project planned on city-owned property near 5601 S. Aspen (145th East Avenue), just north of the Creek Turnpike.

Jeff Reasor, chairman and CEO of Reasor's, reaffirmed the Broken Arrow commitment in a meeting Wednesday with Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon, Assistant City Manager Norm Stephens and OakTrust Development owner Steve Easley.

"It was great for Norm Stephens and me to have the opportunity to meet with Mr. Reasor and Mr. Easley (Wednesday) morning to discuss the upcoming acquisition and the status of their new store in south BA," Sturgeon said in a statement. "Mr. Reasor was excited about the project, and we spent considerable time discussing the layout and design.