Reasor's reaffirms new grocery store commitment in Broken Arrow

Despite a change in ownership for the grocery store chain, a proposed Reasor's will be built as planned in Broken Arrow, principals of the project said.
It was announced Monday that Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co., based in Tyler, Texas, had agreed to acquire all 17 Reasor’s locations in a move that will maintain the Reasor's brand.
Earlier this year, Reasor's said it would construct a 60,000-square-foot store that would anchor a $40 million mixed-used, Oak Trust Development project planned on city-owned property near 5601 S. Aspen (145th East Avenue), just north of the Creek Turnpike.
Jeff Reasor, chairman and CEO of Reasor's, reaffirmed the Broken Arrow commitment in a meeting Wednesday with Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon, Assistant City Manager Norm Stephens and OakTrust Development owner Steve Easley.
"It was great for Norm Stephens and me to have the opportunity to meet with Mr. Reasor and Mr. Easley (Wednesday) morning to discuss the upcoming acquisition and the status of their new store in south BA," Sturgeon said in a statement. "Mr. Reasor was excited about the project, and we spent considerable time discussing the layout and design.
"Our public/private partnership is on track and moving forward, which is great for all parties, mainly the citizens of our community. We are appreciative of the multimillion-dollar investments that are being made in our community by Reasor’s and OakTrust Development."
Construction on the Reasor's is scheduled to begin in 2022. The grocery story is part of a project that will include multifamily, retail and commercial components.
Construction began on Aspen Ridge development in August with the key infrastructure improvement, the extension of Norfolk Drive.
A new tax increment financing (TIF) district is funding public improvements for the project.