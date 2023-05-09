City of Broken Arrow officials joined executives from Reasor's at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a new store set to open next year off Aspen just north of the Creek Turnpike.

The store will be part of a $40 million mixed-use development from OakTrust, which purchased about 40 acres of city-owned property for the project planned to be the "crown jewel of south BA."

Construction is expected to be complete next year on the second Reasor’s in Broken Arrow, joining the one at 1100 E. Kenosha St. When the new store was first announced, Reasor's officials said it would be expected to employ close to 200 people, about 90 of whom will be full-time workers.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon spoke before the groundbreaking Tuesday, noting the challenges after Reasor's had to close a rented location at Elm and New Orleans in May 2019. He said city officials at the time "got beat up pretty bad because folks were not happy that Reasor left. ... People love their Reasor's."

According to Spurgeon, after a couple of years, those officials went back to the company with numbers showing why Reasor's should invest in Broken Arrow. Spurgeon thanked Jeff Reasor, now president of the Reasor's division within Texas-based owner Brookshire Grocery, for coming back within just a few months on a plan to build in south Broken Arrow.

Mayor Debra Wimpee thanked the company while celebrating the city's growth.

"Far too long, this side of our city has ventured over to a neighboring city because of their needs not being met here in south BA," she said. "But this groundbreaking, while long overdue due to so many unforeseen variables, will help launch the catalyst to daytime jobs needed to spur more business growth."

Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Conway, in her remarks Tuesday, said many residents have complained about the slow pace of some development projects.

"'Why isn't that finished? Why hasn't anything been done?' Oh, honey — everything's being done," Conway said Tuesday. "You will start complaining about traffic in about three years from now because it's gonna be so amazing."

