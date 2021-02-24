Real estate nonprofit and Bank of America donate home to Cushing military veteran

A California-based real estate organization and multinational bank have partnered to donate a home to a military veteran in Cushing.

The recipient is Army and Air Force veteran David Remley. The house was funded by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) in partnership with the Bank of America.

Sgt. Remley served in the military 24 years, joining out of high school the Air Force, where he was trained as a avionic repair specialist.

He later joined the Minnesota National guard and served as a cannon crewman, supply specialist, eventually training the Guard and Reserve support battalion for deployment to Iraq and Afghanistan for the war on terrorism.

One his initial commitment concluded, Remley re-enlisting to the active-duty Army and trained as a horizontal construction engineer.

"Our support of veterans, service members and their families is a huge part of who we are," Tony Shinn, Oklahoma City market president for Bank of America, said in a statement.