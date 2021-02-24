Real estate nonprofit and Bank of America donate home to Cushing military veteran

A California-based real estate organization and multinational bank have partnered to donate a home to a military veteran in Cushing.
The recipient is Army and Air Force veteran David Remley. The house was funded by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) in partnership with the Bank of America.
Sgt. Remley served in the military 24 years, joining out of high school the Air Force, where he was trained as a avionic repair specialist.
He later joined the Minnesota National guard and served as a cannon crewman, supply specialist, eventually training the Guard and Reserve support battalion for deployment to Iraq and Afghanistan for the war on terrorism.
One his initial commitment concluded, Remley re-enlisting to the active-duty Army and trained as a horizontal construction engineer.
"Our support of veterans, service members and their families is a huge part of who we are," Tony Shinn, Oklahoma City market president for Bank of America, said in a statement.
"Bank of America remains committed to hiring and serving military personnel who contribute so much to our company, our communities and our country. It’s an honor to welcome Sergeant Remley and his family home to Cushing thanks to our partnership with VAREP."
In 2020, Bank of America marked 100 years of service to the military, a tradition that started in July 1920 when the company began providing financial services and products for service members and their families at the Fort Sam Houston base in Texas.
Bank of America currently operates overseas military banking facilities in 10 countries, including 62 financial centers and 274 ATMs.
The company also recently surpassed its five-year goal to hire 10,000 veterans, National Guard and reservists. This hiring goal was set to address the challenges military personnel face in finding employment after service.