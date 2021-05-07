Reaching out: Local title company provides job opportunities to special needs adults

Always the charmer, Kyle Graham is quick with a compliment.
Misty Shipp can do just about anything — as long as she has her coffee.
Christi White is at her best when she’s busy, which is often.
Together, the crew forms the 9-to-3 glue at FirsTitle. They work Monday through Thursday at the Tulsa title and closing company through a partnership with The Bridges Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides jobs for people with special needs.
“It’s important for the public to know that they have challenges just like we do every day,” said Tristy Fryer, a FirsTitle employee. “Sometimes, their challenges are greater: getting up, getting dressed, taking medication. But they are eager to come show up to work and contribute. That’s something I love to see.”
The FirsTitle/Bridges program, which started about seven weeks ago, is more than window dressing; it involves tasks essential to the company, the digitizing of abstract receipts.
“It had to be meaningful work,” said FirsTitle CEO Luke Strawn, whose 14-year-old daughter, Shelby, has Down syndrome. “The stuff they are doing is incredibly valuable to us because the more we can convert these older records to digital records, the more efficient the other part of our team can be.”
A former elementary school teacher, Fryer has an adult niece with special needs.
“I have seen the journey my sister and her husband have gone through after a child graduates high school,” she said. “There are not of lot of options out there. This was personal to me.
“I feel like more companies can do something like this. They are able. They do have abilities. Where can we plug them in? That’s what what’s happened here. “
Graham, 50, has Down syndrome and and stays active with community organizations.
“I will make a big difference toward advocating on behalf of Bridges with job coaching and goodwill,” he said.
White, 39, is the charter member of the group who helped Graham get logged into the computer system.
“I love my job,” she said. “I’m constantly busy. I like to be busy.”
For Shipp, part of the job’s allure is that “I get to dress up,” she said. “It makes me feel important.”
She draws in her spare time. While being interviewed, Shipp shared with a reporter a collection of her artwork and digital photo of her pet cat.
“We are important,” he said. “We have an important job because if we make a mistake, then they don’t know where that paper goes. It’s all gone.”
An estimated 7.37 million Americans had some form of intellectual or developmental disability in 2016, according to the 2018 Disability Data Digest.
The labor force participation rate is 22% for people with disabilities (including physical, developmental, sensory and other categories) for people 16-and-older, according to an American Community Survey in 2016. For people without a disability of the same age, the labor participation rate is 68%.
“The only limits that these kids and adults are going to have are the limits you put on them,” Strawn said.
As his company grows, he anticipates incorporating special needs’ clients into other parts of his business.
“It’s a transition,” Fryer said. “It takes a little time to make the perfect fit, just like with any employee. But we are finding work that they can do. And they love it. They come to work every day. They are excited to come to work. The compliments are worth it all …”
“Some people are kind of grumpy starting the day. Our crew members are not. As long as Misty has her coffee, she’s good.”