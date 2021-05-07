Reaching out: Local title company provides job opportunities to special needs adults

A former elementary school teacher, Fryer has an adult niece with special needs.

“I have seen the journey my sister and her husband have gone through after a child graduates high school,” she said. “There are not of lot of options out there. This was personal to me.

“I feel like more companies can do something like this. They are able. They do have abilities. Where can we plug them in? That’s what what’s happened here. “

Graham, 50, has Down syndrome and and stays active with community organizations.

“I will make a big difference toward advocating on behalf of Bridges with job coaching and goodwill,” he said.

White, 39, is the charter member of the group who helped Graham get logged into the computer system.

“I love my job,” she said. “I’m constantly busy. I like to be busy.”

For Shipp, part of the job’s allure is that “I get to dress up,” she said. “It makes me feel important.”

She draws in her spare time. While being interviewed, Shipp shared with a reporter a collection of her artwork and digital photo of her pet cat.