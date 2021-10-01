 Skip to main content
RCB Bank agrees to purchase Arvest Bank branches in Vinita and Caney, Kan.
  • Updated
Claremore-based RCB Bank announced Friday that it has agreed to acquire Arvest Bank branch offices in Vinita and Caney, Kan., pending regulatory approval.

The purchase also includes ATM sites in those communities.

At close, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022, RCB Bank will have total assets of about $4.2 billion and 65 branch bank locations in 36 cities throughout Oklahoma and Kansas.

