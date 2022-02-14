Ray Hoyt out as Tulsa Regional Chamber's head of tourism

The veteran head of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's tourism arm is out.

Ray Hoyt, senior vice president of regional tourism, is no longer employed by the chamber, the nonprofit confirmed in a text Monday.

"We thank Ray for his service to the Chamber and to our regional tourism division, and we wish him the best," a statement from the Chamber read.

Tulsa Regional Chamber declined to elaborate.

Hoyt came to the chamber in 2010 after previously serving as the director of national games and athlete relations in the Louisiana-based National Senior Games Association, where he oversaw the direction of all NSGA national events and programs.

Before that, he was the executive director and president of the Senior Games in Louisville, Ky., where he was successful in partnering with businesses and agencies to gain financial and community support for the 2007 Senior Games and helping the event reach national prominence.

In Tulsa, he was responsible for attracting and retaining area tourism dollars. That money came in the form of such events as national horse shows, NCAA men's basketball tournament games and the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament.