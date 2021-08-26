Raising Cane's CEO talks 'nation of chicken eaters,' entrepreneurship and reasons for giving back

Todd Graves' sense of philanthropy didn't sprout until he opened his first Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant just outside the Louisiana State University campus in Baton Rouge in 1996.
"I watched this original crew that I had, college students, work so hard for my dream," said Graves, 49. "Customers knew that I really respected them and wanted to give them a good meal because they were fueling my dream. I wanted to earn their money.
"Maybe the band had a little bit of a budget to go to lunch somewhere, and they came to me. That's where I got that appreciation. And then it was like the feeling of giving back. Now, I have a platform and purpose to continue that on a bigger scale."
And he does mean bigger.
Graves, who spoke to the Tulsa World by phone Friday, has donated more than $100 million to various organizations in Raising Cane's communities since the chain's inception. To commemorate the eatery's 25th anniversary, he announced this week that he donate $25 million to nonprofits, schools and other groups over the next 12 months.
Part of that money will be earmarked for Oklahoma, home to 21 Raising Cane's, including seven in the Tulsa area. The donations will go to organizations that support the brands six area's of focus: education, feeding the hungry, active lifestyles, business development and entrepreneurship and pet welfare.
Pets share a special bond with Graves, whose chain was named after his yellow Labrador Retriever, Raising Cane.
As for the meaty part of his entrepreneurial vision, he simply felt chicken was the right protein at the right time.
"Boneless chicken outlets were popping up in the 1990s," Graves said. "And when it came to chicken, in general, people were bashing red meat so badly.
"It was a media trend and topic to bash red meat. I thought to myself, `This is going to become a nation of chicken eaters.' It was a good thing to get into."
Raising Cane's has more than 560 restaurants in 31 states, with 75 new locations and 20 first-time markets planned for 2021. To stand out in a crowded chicken market that includes Chik-fil-A, KFC and Popeye's, Graves chose specialization.
And stuck with it.
"People will go to our competitors," he said. "They will go get bone-in chicken on a Monday. They will get Cane's on a Wednesday for chicken fingers. They will get a chicken sandwich somewhere else that weekend. The good thing about chicken is that people will eat it constantly.
"I just think you need to focus on what you're good at and don't try to be all things to all people. That's why I like our menu concept, just focusing on that chicken finger meal. It is a testament to what we've done. It hasn't changed in 25 years. That's part of our success."