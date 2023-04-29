Fill a Big Q cup and hoist it for a celebratory toast: The born-in-Tulsa convenience store chain QuikTrip has opened its 1,000th store.

Store No. 1,000 was christened in Converse, Texas, 529 miles and 64½ years from where QT began.

Store No. 1 debuted Sept. 25, 1958, at 5204 S. Peoria Ave. That was more on the edge of Tulsa than it is now, but QT lived on the edge in the early days.

“We opened that thing and the city shut down the street in front of us for two months,” co-founder Burt Holmes, 91, said in a recent interview.

“They were putting in the water and sewer system for the shopping center that was going to be built across the street, so there was no vehicle traffic for two months.”

The construction obstruction could have spelled doom for a novel business venture. This was before anyone used the term “convenience store.”

Ever think about pulling the plug in the early days?

“No way,” Holmes said emphatically, stressing that quitting never crossed the mind of himself or co-founder Chester Cadieux.

Now QT is an $11 billion company with 1,000 stores in 17 states, including 77 within 25 miles of downtown Tulsa. If you live or work in that footprint, there is probably a QT that you consider “yours.”

The next time you have a date with QT Kitchens, you owe it all to Holmes and Cadieux having a date with destiny, or at least a chance meeting on a downtown Tulsa sidewalk.

Holmes and Cadieux knew each other from Wilson Junior High and they went down separate paths afterward — Holmes to Will Rogers High School and the University of Tulsa; Cadieux to Central High School and the University of Oklahoma.

In 1957, Holmes traveled to Dallas to watch a football game. He doesn’t recall who won, which is fine because that’s insignificant. What is significant is Holmes spotted 7-Eleven stores while on the trip.

“I just saw them,” he said. “I didn’t stop and go in one.”

Regardless, the stores made an “immense” impression on Holmes. Hey, Tulsa doesn’t have those. It was a light-bulb moment.

Holmes wanted to bring a similar concept to his hometown and needed a partner. He wasn’t considering Cadieux as that partner, but Cadieux literally walked back into his life.

Holmes, in an interview with John Erling for the Voices of Oklahoma oral history project, said he was standing in front of the Philtower Building one day and saw Cadieux coming down the street. At the time, Cadieux was working for a printing company and wasn't having any fun doing it.

Holmes and Cadieux ducked inside for a chat at the Tower Grill. Holmes shared with Cadieux that someone had declined to be his teammate in the convenience store venture.

Holmes was armed with $5,000 and he knew three others willing to invest $2,000 each. He asked Cadieux if he wanted to come up with another $5,000 and get in the game.

Cadieux borrowed $5,000 from his father and didn’t have a chance to quit his job with the printing company.

“When (the boss) heard Chester might go in business (for himself), the guy fired him without any notice,” Holmes said.

That’s how Cadieux became QT’s first full-time employee. Holmes said they did not have a business plan. It was learn as you go.

“We went down there and neither one of us knew sh--,” Holmes said. “We did not know anything about the business, and Chester was going to run it.”

Good news: Cadieux became a world-class businessman, according to Holmes.

Cadieux (who died in 2016) initially worked evenings at the first store, which was more like a junior grocery store than the QT of today. Cadieux wrote in his 2008 book “From Lucky to Smart: Leadership Lessons From QuikTrip” that the road closure in front of the first store happened eight days after it opened. Convenience store? It was an inconvenient store.

Cadieux wrote the store survived the first few months by selling to the road construction crew and landscapers who worked at nurseries along the Arkansas River.

“Chester used to go around and knock on doors in the neighborhood and the kids all came,” Holmes said. “They loved it because they had bicycles and they could get around.”

Cadieux once put the word “help!” on the portable sign in front of the store, according to the book. In a past story about QT’s history, he described Holmes as the company’s entrepreneur and himself as the kamikaze.

“I subsequently have started putting some new words in that,” Holmes said. “I was the father of QuikTrip, and Chester was the mother. Our offspring was QuikTrip.”

Holmes said his value to the project was a lot of people thought his father, who operated a successful insurance company, would bail him out, if necessary.

“He had no ownership in (QT), and he didn’t like me being in it because he had a dad go broke in the grocery business back in the '30s,” Holmes said.

In hindsight, bankrolling convenience stores seems like a dandy idea, but Holmes said Brookside Bank turned him down for a $7,500 loan when he needed fixtures for the first store.

“The second store, there was a Dairy Queen in Brookside and they had a space behind it, and I talked to those guys and they built us a store on the back of that lot,” Holmes said. “Subsequently that store was shut down and it ended up being across from Whole Foods, but that was later. We couldn’t get anyone to build anything for us because they thought we wouldn’t make it. We had no credit.”

Cadieux wrote the second store was doomed from the start due to location, but a third store immediately broke even and a fourth store saved the company. Holmes said the company had a net worth of $3,000 by the end of its third year “and we never lost any money after that.”

QuikTrip ended the 1961-62 fiscal year with eight stores and total sales of $1,090,008, according to QuikTrip.com.

“Burt’s golden goose had finally laid an egg,” Cadieux wrote.

Among early QT employees was music artist and disc jockey Billy Parker.

“We had a pay phone outside,” Holmes said. “He used to get on the pay phone with his guitar and sing to his girlfriend.”

Leaving worked out for Parker, who became a five-time national country music DJ of the year. Others are reluctant to part ways with a company that is a regular on Fortune’s annual “best companies to work for” list.

“Before the COVID deal, our turnover — and we had 20,000 people working — was 5%,” Holmes said. “That is unheard of at retail in this country, and nobody wants to leave because they all have a chance to win. They are told immediately what their starting wage is and they are told immediately what their opportunities are. Chester devised a deal early on in discussing this deal with our employees. You have an opportunity. It’s up to you.”

QT employs more than 28,000 people. Holmes said QT “has spawned over 100 millionaires who have had stock in it and worked in the company and, when they retired, they had stock that they had bought that the company bought back. There’s going to be a lot more.” (At the time Cadieux wrote his book, he cited 141 active or retired employees with over $1 million in retirement and stock ownership.)

When the subject of QT imitators was raised, Holmes said others can copy the stores and merchandise, but he contends QT hires better people and treats employees better.

“Everybody takes a psychological exam to see if they should work at retail,” Holmes said. “Nobody else did that, certainly way back then. Chester started that. We hire better, we train the hell out of them — and nobody in the industry did that for many, many years except us — and then we supervise the hell out of them. We do that better than anyone else, too.”

In 1984, Cadieux issued what he referred to as the infamous a--hole memo. He sent the memo to management personnel. The memo urged managers to embrace the golden rule because employees do not deserve to work for a person who is, well, you know.

Expansion outside Oklahoma arrived in 1968, when store No. 150 opened in Grandview, Missouri. In addition to expansion, there was evolution. Holmes said he and Cadieux weren’t scared to make mistakes. They tried a little bit of everything to see what worked. Wigs were among items you could buy at QT back in the day.

“Over time the concept changed because people would come in and buy a loaf of bread and some lunch meat and maybe some mustard and make a sandwich,” Cadieux said in a Voices of Oklahoma interview. “And we didn’t understand that we ought to have sandwiches. We were ... trying to sell pop and we finally realized we needed to just sell single cans or single bottles of pop. We just didn’t know what we were doing. But we kept changing.”

Gasoline wasn’t sold at QT until 1971. In 1976, a decision was made to keep all stores open 24 hours companywide. In 1977 came fast-food modules and the then-revolutionary idea of customers serving themselves, according to quiktrip.com. QT Kitchens were added inside stores in 2013. In 2022, QT opened a downtown location (no gasoline) inside BOK Tower that features Amazon "Just Walk Out" technology.

Despite the changes, a constant through the decades has been an emphasis on customer service.

“It’s the answer to the whole deal,” Holmes said. “(Employees) don’t worry about anything except you, the customer, and they have kept that going for a long, long time.”

QT gives back to communities the company serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. The company is now led by Chet Cadieux III, CEO since 2002. He added the role of chairman to his responsibilities in 2006.

Talking about QT's early years, Holmes said Chester Cadieux originally envisioned having three stores.

“I thought we would have 10,” he said.

The number has reached 1,000.

Said Holmes: “I sort of like it.”