QuikTrip-supported urgent care clinic set to open early next year in Tulsa

A new urgent care clinic backed by QuikTrip is scheduled to open Feb. 16, officials said.

A groundbreaking for MedWise Urgent Care at 6336 E. Admiral Pl. was canceled Thursday because of inclement weather.

A healthcare venture launched by the Tulsa-based convenience store chain, MedWise, which already has a facility in Coweta, has 15 urgent cares planned for the metropolitan area.

"MedWise and its vision for a network of urgent care clinics is crucial in a time when people are seeking more convenient and accessible ways to receive care," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "Throughout this expansion phase, our economic development team will continue to work closely with MedWise to help them identify sites that meet the needs of Tulsans from various zip codes. This expansion proves just how dedicated QuikTrip is to our area and we’re incredibly thankful for their continued investment in Tulsa."

MedWise has been established to provide an improved healthcare experience focused on human connection and accessibility.