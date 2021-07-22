QuikTrip reaches 900-store milestone by opening venue in Corsicana, Texas, SE of Dallas

Tulsa-based QuikTrip has opened its 900th store nationwide, its newest facility located in Corsicana, Texas, about 55 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

QT's footprint in 63 years has grown to 12 states. Four more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Colorado — are scheduled to enter the pipeline in the next year.

With more than $11 billion in revenue, QT has more than 24,000 employees nationwide.

"We are proud of the strategic progress QT has made over the course of our 63-year history," Steve Wilson, the company's marketing director, said in a statement.

"To think back on this small grocery store that was started decades ago and look at where we are now, opening our 900th sophisticated convenience store, is truly humbling.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to be at the forefront of the C-store industry. We hold a great amount of pride in our investment in our people and the communities we serve."

In 1958, then-26-year-olds Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux invested their life savings to open the first QuikTrip, a small grocery store in their hometown of Tulsa.