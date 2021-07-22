QuikTrip reaches 900-store milestone by opening venue in Corsicana, Texas, SE of Dallas

Tulsa-based QuikTrip has opened its 900th store nationwide, its newest facility located in Corsicana, Texas, about 55 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.
QT's footprint in 63 years has grown to 12 states. Four more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Colorado — are scheduled to enter the pipeline in the next year.
With more than $11 billion in revenue, QT has more than 24,000 employees nationwide.
"We are proud of the strategic progress QT has made over the course of our 63-year history," Steve Wilson, the company's marketing director, said in a statement.
"To think back on this small grocery store that was started decades ago and look at where we are now, opening our 900th sophisticated convenience store, is truly humbling.
"Our team has worked incredibly hard to be at the forefront of the C-store industry. We hold a great amount of pride in our investment in our people and the communities we serve."
In 1958, then-26-year-olds Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux invested their life savings to open the first QuikTrip, a small grocery store in their hometown of Tulsa.
The company's 900th store opens just two years after the company celebrated its 800th store with a location in the San Antonio metro area in 2019 and its 850th store in September 2020.
The company in March opened MedWise Urgent Care, an urgent and preventive health care facility at 6336 E. Admiral Place in Tulsa.
Metro Tulsa has 81 QuikTrip stores.
QT has been ranked on People Magazine’s "Companies That Care" list. Fortune Magazine has rated it as one of the "Best Companies to Work For" for 14 years, according to the chain's website, as of last year.