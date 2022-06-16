QuikTrip opens company's first Colorado convenience store

From Staff Reports
QuikTrip opened its first store in the Colorado market Thursday, launching in the Denver-area city of Firestone.
The Tulsa-based convenience store chain now has 944 locations in 16 states, said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communication manager for the company.
Last year, in addition to Colorado, QuikTrip said also planned to open locations in three more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama.
Late last year, the Oklahoman reported that QuikTrip was planning its first store in the Oklahoma City metro at Interstate 35 and Hefner Road, near the Frontier City amusement park. A second OKC-area QT store in Moore is also planned, the newspaper reported.
A privately held, $11 billion company based in Tulsa, QT was founded in 1958. It employs at least 24,000 people and has more than 900 stores.
The company in July announced its 900th location in Corsicana, Texas, about 55 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.
Watch Now: Jocelyn Alo's college career will end against Mike White, the coach who took away a scholarship offer from her
Camper in tent next to victims recalls 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders: 'I had a lot of survivor's guilt'
$100M manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater, USA Rare Earth announces with Oklahoma officials
Jenks teen killed in Tulsa County crash near Glenpool
Alo goes pro: Sooners slugger picks Vipers in Women’s Professional Fastpitch
Constitutional carry, straw purchases and 'ghost guns' contributing to 'wild, wild West' environment in Tulsa, police chief says
Monkeypox case confirmed in Oklahoma
For Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta, Blake Shelton is joined by wife Gwen Stefani
Megan Gold, OU journalism graduate, crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022
Proposed homeless ordinance 'puts progress at risk,' stakeholders group tells Tulsa mayor, councilors
Michael Overall: Half a century ago, south Tulsa had one of the best college-sports facilities in the country
Filming begins in Tulsa on "Karen Kingsbury's A Thousand Tomorrows"
Cherokee Nation restoring Oklahoma flag to sites
Shooting victim Amanda Glenn remembered as a caretaker to all
Sandites' Gabe Glenn plans to follow slain mother's wishes, play college baseball
Photos: QuikTrip, which opened its first store in September 1958
Sept. 25, 1958: First QuikTrip
QuikTrip began operations with a single store in 1958 at 52nd Street at Peoria Avenue (5204 S. Peoria Ave.). Then-26-year-olds Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux invested their life savings to open the small grocery store in their hometown.
The first location nearly failed,
Cadieux said in 2008.
"It was a horrible location, and we didn't sell any of the right stuff," he said. "The first store was unprofitable for quite a while — a couple of years at least."
Courtesy photo
QuikTrip in the 1960s
Initially, QuikTrip was simply a convenience store chain, not selling gasoline. The first three stores struggled because of bad locations before the fourth store opened on East Pine Street about three years after the company was founded.
"With each store we got a little less dumb, and that fourth store was the one that saved QuikTrip,"
Chester Cadieux said in 2008.
It took 10 years for QuikTrip to turn a profit, Cadieux said. Installing fuel pumps helped, boosting traffic inside the store by 10 percent.
Pictured is the QuikTrip at 56th and Lewis in 1966.
Photo courtesy of the Beryl Ford Collection/Rotary Club
QuikTrip in the 1970s, including 100th store
QuikTrip opened its 100th store in the early 70s after purchasing the Shop-EZ chain out of Wichita. However,
that Shop-EZ was one of the company's few acquisitions and helped convince executives that it was better to build a new market from the ground up. spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said in 2009
It was in 1972 that QuikTrip started installing gas pumps. "We were cash strapped for most of the '70s,"
Chester Cadieux said in 2003.
Pictured is the downtown QuikTrip store at 410 S. Main in 1976.
Tulsa World file photo
QuikTrip in the 1980s, as chain grows above 200 stores
By 1980, there were 210 locations, but sales growth began to slow.
"Convenience was not enough anymore,"
. "You had to be a retailer." Chester Cadieux said in 2003
QuikTrip sold off a group of smaller stores and began to focus on bigger cities and increased fuel sales, Cadieux said, adding that the company learned to be a gasoline marketer after its debut in Atlanta in November 1986.
Pictured is QuikTrip's second downtown store in Sept. 1981, located in the Pythian Building, 421 S Boulder Ave.
Tulsa World file photo
QuikTrip in the 1990s, as annual sales surpass $1 billion and 300th store opens
QuikTrip opened its 300th store
. in Sand Springs in April 1992
The 90s were a strong period of growth for the chain, when
. It also made Forbes' Top 500 privately held United States companies list. QT surpassed $1 billion in annual sales by 1995
The QuikTrip at 36th and Peoria is pictured in November 1998.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
2002: 400th QuikTrip opens in Arizona
QuikTrip's 400th store was in Tempe, Arizona, according to its corporate site.
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
2003: QuikTrip makes Fortune's 'Best Companies to Work For' list for first time
The streak
, but 2003 was the first time Fortune named QuikTrip as one of the best companies to work for. would continue for years
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
May 2008: QT opens 500th location
The newest QT store at Elm and Kenosha in Broken Arrow opens (pictured), marking the chain's 500th location.
that "It's incredible (the growth) we've seen... We operate in a very limited area — nine states, 500 stores — and we sell about 1.7 percent of all the gasoline in the U.S." QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said at the time
He also said that the company has closed about 420 stores deemed unsatisfactory and that renovating older stores and building new ones to replace outdated models has helped the company maintain quality.
Tulsa World file photo
September 2008: QuikTrip celebrates 50th anniversary
The Tulsa-based chain celebrates 50 years in business with a blowout celebration at River West Festival Park.
"I don't know what we'll be like in 50 years,"
, "but I do know that, just as today, we'll have great people working for us and that we'll have great real estate. That makes for a lot of options." said CEO and chairman Chet Cadieux at the time
Tulsa World file photo
October 2011: QuikTrip expands into 10th state, South Carolina
, expanding into a 10th state across the chain. It also announced plans to open its first North Carolina store soon after. QuikTrip opened its first South Carolina store
The stores were intended to complement more than 100 stores that QuikTrip operates in Atlanta. QuikTrip also has a distribution warehouse and a QT Kitchens food preparation facility in Atlanta, both of which will ship retail products to stores in the Carolinas.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
March 2012: QT opens 600th store in Claremore
With
, pictured here in Claremore, QuikTrip is growing into one of the biggest convenience store chains in the nation. It was listed as the 19th largest based on the number of stores by Convenience Store News in July 2010. its 600th store
Tulsa World file photo
April 2012: QT announces plans for store at site near original QuikTrip, at former site of Camelot Hotel
, was billed as a castle that would accommodate visiting knights and ladies in a style befitting their rank. The Camelot Hotel, which opened in 1965
However, with the hotel's demolition in 2007, it created a vacancy for QuikTrip to return near the site of its first store,
which the chain did in 2012.
Pictured is a plaque on the outside of the new QuikTrip on the former site of the old Camelot Hotel at 51st and Peoria.
Tulsa World file photo
June 2014: QT announces 700th store at St. Louis site
marked the fastest expansion in the history of the Tulsa-based convenience chain, which had opened 100 stores in two years. The addition of the St. Louis site
Another milestone of note at the time; QuikTrip opened its 50th store in the Carolinas with the addition of a site in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Courtesy photo
January 2016: QuikTrip competing in food service
March 2016: QT co-founder Chester Cadieux dies at age 84
In addition to his role with QuikTrip, he was a former chairman of Tulsa United Way and had also helmed its annual fundraising campaign.
He had also served on and chaired the boards of Tulsa River Parks and Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa.
Among his honors, he was a member of TU's Business Hall of Fame, the Tulsa Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Read his obit here.
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
April 2019: QT opens 800th store with three more in Texas
The Tulsa-based convenience chain
: two in the Dallas area and one in San Antonio. opened a total of three stores throughout the day in Texas
The San Antonio location, the sixth in that city, is the official 800th store.
Tulsa World file photo
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.