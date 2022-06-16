QuikTrip opens company's first Colorado convenience store

QuikTrip opened its first store in the Colorado market Thursday, launching in the Denver-area city of Firestone.

The Tulsa-based convenience store chain now has 944 locations in 16 states, said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communication manager for the company.

Last year, in addition to Colorado, QuikTrip said also planned to open locations in three more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama.

Late last year, the Oklahoman reported that QuikTrip was planning its first store in the Oklahoma City metro at Interstate 35 and Hefner Road, near the Frontier City amusement park. A second OKC-area QT store in Moore is also planned, the newspaper reported.

A privately held, $11 billion company based in Tulsa, QT was founded in 1958. It employs at least 24,000 people and has more than 900 stores.

The company in July announced its 900th location in Corsicana, Texas, about 55 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

