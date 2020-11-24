QuikTrip offering winterized diesel fuel

QuikTrip will offer a new winterized diesel fuel in its Tulsa; Joplin, Missouri; Kansas City; St. Louis; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska and Wichita markets.
“So many of our customers are regular travelers, truck drivers or daily commuters, so this product is targeted to our on-the-go customers in our coldest Midwest markets,” said Will Cassidy, manager of biofuels, supply and trade. “Winterized diesel has many benefits for travelers and we are excited to offer it to our customers this year.”
QT’s winterized diesel was designed to offer customers several benefits, including:
• Helps prevent filters from plugging with wax and ice crystals
• Helps prevent fuel gelling
• Enhances cold weather performance
• Lubricates and protects a pumps and injectors
To find a QT location with winterized diesel, visit locations.quiktrip.com and search by fuel type.
