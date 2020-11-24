 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
QuikTrip offering winterized diesel fuel

QuikTrip offering winterized diesel fuel

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Quiktrip (copy)

The QuikTrip at 15th and Lewis in Tulsa is pictured on April 27.

 Stephen Pingry Tulsa World file

QuikTrip will offer a new winterized diesel fuel in its Tulsa; Joplin, Missouri; Kansas City; St. Louis; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska and Wichita markets.

“So many of our customers are regular travelers, truck drivers or daily commuters, so this product is targeted to our on-the-go customers in our coldest Midwest markets,” said Will Cassidy, manager of biofuels, supply and trade. “Winterized diesel has many benefits for travelers and we are excited to offer it to our customers this year.”

QT’s winterized diesel was designed to offer customers several benefits, including:

• Helps prevent filters from plugging with wax and ice crystals

• Helps prevent fuel gelling

• Enhances cold weather performance

• Lubricates and protects a pumps and injectors

To find a QT location with winterized diesel, visit locations.quiktrip.com and search by fuel type.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News