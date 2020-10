QuikTrip investing in new urgent care clinic that breaks ground Thursday in Tulsa

Tulsa-based QuikTrip, the convenience store giant, is growing another medical branch.

MedWise LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of QuikTrip, will break ground at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a MedWise Urgent Care Clinic at 6336 E. Admiral Place.

The roughly 4,000-square-foot center is the fourth of 15 planned urgent cares in the Tulsa metro, a QuikTrip spokesperson said. The first MedWise Urgent Care opened last month in Coweta.

The Tulsa facility is expected to employ 10-15 people, the spokesperson said.

The base for the chief medical officer of the newest MedWise will be at QuikTrip's Tulsa headquarters.

MedWise Executive Director Brice Habeck will host Thursday's groundbreaking.

