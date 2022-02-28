QuikTrip interior remodels planned for Tulsa area

QuikTrip has begun interior remodeling work that will reconfigure its more than 80 convenience stores in metro Tulsa, a company spokeswoman said.

Filed last week were 11 local building permits — each with a valuation of $175,392 — that have the company making layout and equipment modifications to its full-service counter and sales floor, documents show.

"The work will involve combining the checkout area with the QuikTrip Kitchens, which was previously located between the front entry doors," QT spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said. "This will allow for better customer flow and quicker service in the QuikTrip Kitchens."

The reconfiguration already has been completed at two local locations: 5111 S. Lewis Ave. E. and 1202 W. 23rd St. S. The upgrades at all Tulsa-area QTs are expected to be completed later this year, Jefferson-Smith said.

The QT Kitchens concept was introduced in early 2014. It offers made-fresh-to-order food, premium specialty drinks frozen treat selections.

At a cost of $175,392 for each remodel, total investment for 80 stores would be more than $14 million.