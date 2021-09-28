QuikTrip considering Oklahoma City convenience store

Tulsa-based QuikTrip is considering building its first convenience store in Oklahoma City.

The idea is in the planning stages and no timeline exists for construction, but the company said Oklahoma City's high truck traffic makes it perfect for its Remote Travel Center concept it has been opening across the country over the past year.

"QuikTrip Corporation has been focused on expanding the footprint of our travel center network to geographies with strong truck traffic across the United States," Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QT's corporate communications manager, said in an email. "We are excited to consider Oklahoma City as a potential market for our remote travel center concept."

An $11 billion company with more than 900 stores in at least 11 states, QT is among the largest privately held firms in the country.

For years, the rumored roadblock to a QT in Oklahoma City was a purported longstanding agreement between Bill Brown, former owner of Oklahoma City 7-Eleven locations, and QuikTrip co-founder Chester Cadieux not to build in each other's cities.

Then QT spokesman Mike Thornbrugh shot down the rumor in a 2017 interview with the Tulsa World.

"It makes for a good urban legend," he said then. "It is false."

