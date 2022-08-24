Quapaw solar power company gets nearly $5M in federal assistance

A new solar energy company in Quapaw has been awarded about a $5 million in assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The $4,995,000 from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) will help Pulse Solar, LLC, in developing a renewable energy system.

The money is part of $121 million that the USDA is investing in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. The investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.

"Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience," USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh said in a statement. "The Biden-Harris Administration has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure. The investments we’re announcing and those that will be made possible by historic funding from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will strengthen our energy security, create good-paying jobs and save Americans money on their energy costs."

The funds for Pulse Solar will be used for the purchase and installation of a 2.5 megawatt solar system. That system is estimated to produce 3,757,000 kilowatts annually, enough electricity to power 346 homes.