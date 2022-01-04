Quapaw Nation refinancing deal addresses $300M, decade-old debt

The Quapaw Nation’s Downstream Development Authority has reached an agreement with BOK Financial to refinance $300 million in debt incurred over the past decade by former tribal leaders.

Under previous financing terms, there was no timeline for repaying loans used to finance the Downstream Casino Resort, and the tribe made interest-only payments, rolling back the principal balance indefinitely.

With the new pact, the Quapaw Nation reduces its debt and saves roughly $55,000 daily in interest, making principal payments on the loan for the first time.

“Debt refinancing isn’t exciting, and it’s not an issue most first-time elected officials would put near the top of their to-do list,” Tali Byrd, Quapaw Nation Business Committee chair, said in a statement. “But Downstream Casino Resort is a first-class property and one of the busiest in the state.