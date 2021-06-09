Public Service Company to reevaluate $117 million energy proposal at Fort Sill after project put on hold

Under PSO’s proposal, the average utility residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours monthly would have a bill increase of $0.25 per month beginning in April 2022 (once the solar facility was online) and a hike of $1.64 beginning November 2023 (when the RICE facility was online).

The OCC, however, that if the energy center was approved as requested by PSO, the overall body of its customers would pay for the project, even though major aspects of the project were intended to provide PSO’s new service to Fort Sill.

Commissioners also determined that when compared with alternatives available to PSO without regard to location, generation technology or the service requirements of Fort Sill, the utility’s selection of the RICE facility imposes incremental costs on its customers … that “are not necessary” to meet PSO’s capacity reserve margin in service to customers and that those costs are “unreasonable and unjust.”

Further, the OCC said that while examining alternatives for the 36-MW capacity for the RICE facility, PSO failed to compare contemporary market data collected from the PSO 2020 request for proposal (RFP) with the winning bids.