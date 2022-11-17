Public Service Company tells customers to be aware of scammers

To coincide with Wednesday's Scams Awareness Day, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has issued a utility scam warning to customers.

PSO customers have reported scams or attempted scams 275 times thus far in 2022, including 59 times in October. Those numbers are about the same as 2021 figures but well below comparable numbers in 2020, the electric utility company said.

Utilities United Against Scams, a consortium of 150 U.S. and Canadian utilities, has declared Wednesday as Scams Awareness Day. It urges consumers to be aware of common signs of scams, including demands for immediate payment, threats to disconnect service immediately and requests for a specific form of payment, such as a pre-paid debit card.

PSO personnel do not demand immediate payments, threaten immediate disconnects or accept pre-paid debit cards.

If persons are suspicious of a caller claiming to be from PSO, they are urged to hang up and call the PSO Customer Service Center: 1-833-PSO-POWR (776-7697).