 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Service Company of Oklahoma lauded for sustainability efforts
0 Comments

Public Service Company of Oklahoma lauded for sustainability efforts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa PSO plant (copy)

Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s Tulsa power station glows at dusk on the west bank of the Arkansas River in 2017. 

 Tulsa World file

Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has been recognized for its efforts related to sustainability.

During an online event and celebration June 24, Sustainable Tulsa honored PSO for attaining Platinum level verification on its 2021 Scor3card.

Scor3card is an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations that want to track and improve their sustainability plans. Administered through Sustainable Tulsa, the Scor3card program sets a rigorous standard for sustainable activities that focus on engaging organizations around three areas of sustainability: people, profit and planet.

PSO has participated in the Scor3card the past four years, with 2021 marking the first year the company has achieved the top — Platinum — status. In 2019 and 2020, PSO received gold level recognition.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News