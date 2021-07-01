Public Service Company of Oklahoma lauded for sustainability efforts

Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has been recognized for its efforts related to sustainability.
During an online event and celebration June 24, Sustainable Tulsa honored PSO for attaining Platinum level verification on its 2021 Scor3card.
Scor3card is an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations that want to track and improve their sustainability plans. Administered through Sustainable Tulsa, the Scor3card program sets a rigorous standard for sustainable activities that focus on engaging organizations around three areas of sustainability: people, profit and planet.
PSO has participated in the Scor3card the past four years, with 2021 marking the first year the company has achieved the top — Platinum — status. In 2019 and 2020, PSO received gold level recognition.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
