Public comment, rate case hearing set for additional electric bill increase sought by PSO

AARP Oklahoma recently sent a postcard in the mail to its members, saying "PSO is trying yet again to raise your rates. Enough is enough."

It is urging its members to contact the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and tell members "now is not the time to raise rates!"

AARP is asking its members to contact the OCC at 1-844-248-8226 or online at action.aarp.org/no2pso.

"Utility bill increases can particularly burden older adults, many of whom live on fixed incomes and already stretch resources to pay for other basics," the organization said.

But PSO said in its news release that "if approved, the new rates will remain competitive with state and regional averages and approximately 24% below the national average."

“At PSO, we’re committed to investing in a stronger, smarter and cleaner energy grid and providing customers the highest quality safe and reliable service they rely on to power their homes and businesses,” said Peggy Simmons, PSO president and chief operating officer.

“At the same time, we’re working to be efficient and to provide excellent power reliability at prices that remain significantly below national averages.”