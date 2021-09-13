 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public comment, rate case hearing set for additional electric bill increase sought by PSO
0 Comments
alert

Public comment, rate case hearing set for additional electric bill increase sought by PSO

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa PSO plant (copy)

Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s Tulsa power station glows at dusk on the west bank of the Arkansas River in 2017. 

 Tulsa World file

A public comment session and a separate rate case hearing are scheduled for later this month for an electrical cost increase sought by Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

PSO announced on April 30 that it is seeking $700 million for new investments, including strengthening the electrical grid and additional technology upgrades to provide customers with new service options.

PSO’s application includes a request to increase the company’s annual revenue requirement by $172.4 million, or about 10.67% overall, "to reflect new investments and increased costs," the company said.

PSO said the result would be an increase in electricity prices for the typical residential customer by "just over 1 cent" per kilowatt hour.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. home uses about 877 kilowatt hours per month. Using PSO's figure, the increase would be about $9 per month extra for the average home.

The increase is on top of about $668 million in fuel costs PSO incurred during the winter blast in February. That amount — which has been lowered from an original estimate of $825 million — was compared to fuel costs typically in the $550 million to $600 million range for an entire year, PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said. The company is seeking to recover the winter cold snap costs over up to a 20-year period.

AARP Oklahoma recently sent a postcard in the mail to its members, saying "PSO is trying yet again to raise your rates. Enough is enough."

It is urging its members to contact the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and tell members "now is not the time to raise rates!"

AARP is asking its members to contact the OCC at 1-844-248-8226 or online at action.aarp.org/no2pso.

"Utility bill increases can particularly burden older adults, many of whom live on fixed incomes and already stretch resources to pay for other basics," the organization said.

But PSO said in its news release that "if approved, the new rates will remain competitive with state and regional averages and approximately 24% below the national average." 

“At PSO, we’re committed to investing in a stronger, smarter and cleaner energy grid and providing customers the highest quality safe and reliable service they rely on to power their homes and businesses,” said Peggy Simmons, PSO president and chief operating officer.

“At the same time, we’re working to be efficient and to provide excellent power reliability at prices that remain significantly below national averages.”

Tulsa-based PSO serves about 562,000 customers, including about 400,000 in the Tulsa metro area, as well as most of southwestern and southeastern Oklahoma.

An Oklahoma Corporation Commission public comment session on the proposed rate increase is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24.

A Corporation Commission rate case hearing on its merits is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Featured videos: States with the most and least expensive electricity

The 10 states with the most expensive electricity.

The 10 states with the least expensive electricity.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News