PSO to install LED streetlights in Broken Arrow

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma will begin converting more than 5,000 of its Broken Arrow streetlights to LED lights beginning Monday, weather permitting.

The LED conversion will be for 5,185 PSO-owned streetlights in the city.

"The new lighting will improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians, providing greater appeal and safety while strengthening connections in the community," the company said in a news release.

Light-emitting diode (LED) streetlights are more efficient and longer-lasting than the high-intensity discharge (HID) lights they replace.

“HID lights are an obsolete technology and are being phased out industrywide. They are becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to find,” said Chris Thompson, PSO customer service manager.

Unlike old-technology omnidirectional lights, the light from LEDs is more focused, meaning less of the illumination is wasted into the sky.

LED lights also take less time to warm up and will eliminate the eerie yellow glow of old high-pressure sodium lights, improving night vision efficiently.

“LED lights produce a clearer light that will improve night visibility for everyone,” said PSO External Affairs Manager Michael Gordon. “I think our customers are going to be very happy with what they see.”

PSO funds installation and upkeep on the lights. Municipal funding will pay for the energy use at a discounted rate.

Last month, PSO converted more than 1,000 streetlights in Sand Springs to LED lights.

Installation of the new lights in Broken Arrow is expected to last until the end of the year, PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said.

Plans to install LED streetlights in Jenks — starting in October — and eventually Tulsa later this year also are in the works, he said.

In addition to Sand Springs, PSO has installed LED lights in streetlights in Coweta and Sapulpa, he said.

"Eventually, we will do the entire state," where PSO has streetlights, he said.

PSO, a unit of American Electric Power, has more than 562,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, including about 400,000 in the Tulsa metro.