PSO superhero Captain Wattage to enlighten students with e-learning program

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has partnered with The National Theatre for Children (NTC) to educate students and their families about electrical safety.

Beginning April 12, the Captain Wattage e-learning program will be made available via live stream to kindergarten through fifth-grade audiences in Oklahoma. Captain Wattage is PSO's "superhero."

It features a host who will introduce the program, set up a series of educational videos and lead a session during which students and teachers can submit questions that will be answered in real time. The events are supplemented by a complete online curriculum that includes games, hands-on lessons, interactive activities, e-books and graphic novels.

While PSO and NTC have partnered to bring in-person theatrical performances into schools for many years, the program last fall shifted to an all-digital alternative because of COVID-19. Schools in PSO’s service area will experience the live stream events and virtual program this spring, with more slated to receive the program in fall 2021.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.