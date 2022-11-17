PSO seeks Corporation Commission approval for $2.47B investment in wind, solar facilities

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) on Thursday asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) to approve the electric utility's plan to purchase three new wind farms and three new solar facilities.

The $2.47 billion investment in the fuel-free proposal could save customers $1 billion in fuel costs over 30 years, the company said. It also is designed to protect PSO patrons from sudden spikes in natural gas prices and purchased power such as those that occurred during the February 2021 winter storm.

The proposal would fund the purchase of a total of 995.5 megawatts of new, renewable energy. The six projects, located in Kansas and Texas, were chosen through a competitive bidding process.

After all the facilities are online by the end of 2025, an average residential customer would see an estimated initial monthly bill increase of $3.48 (2.6%). Because of ongoing market volatility and variables such as supply-chain issues and fuels costs, the precise impact on customer bills is difficult to project, the company said.

The additional generating capacity is needed to meet the needs of PSO customers. That demand has increased because of new Southwest Power Pool rules that require utilities to have available additional generation capacity to support reliability. SPP is the 14-state grid balancing authority that includes Oklahoma.

"At PSO we understand the importance of providing affordable service and through this plan, we are excited to keep delivering on that commitment to our customers," PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Anne Strahler said in a statement. "This investment in fuel-free power is another step in our efforts to shield our customers against high costs while meeting their energy needs."

PSO's proposal encompasses wind farms in Parmer County, Texas (265 MW) and Kingman and Harper counties in Kansas (135 MW and 153 MW), as well as solar farms in Barber County, Kansas (189 MW), Sedgwick County, Kansas (103.5 MW) and Terry County, Texas (150 MW).

PSO customers already benefit from the fuel savings of wind energy. The wind farms of North Central Energy Facilities are estimated to save customers at least $156 million in fuel costs from October 2022 to December 2023.